Vinesh Phogat wins to enter quarters, Anshu Malik loses Repechage Round: Tokyo 2020 Live Updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics where the focus will be on the Indian wrestlers.

Vinesh will now be up against Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the quarterfinal

Vinesh Phogat advances into the quarterfinals with a 7-1 win over Sweden's Sofia Magdalena

Vinesh scores another point by counter-attacking her opponent and she leads 5-0 at the break

Vinesh Phogat starts in a brilliant fashion as she takes a 4-0 lead

It's all over for Anshu Malik as she loses to Valeria Koblova 1-5

Anushu goes for the single leg trap and almost pushes her opponent out of the mat and scores a point

Koblova is the lead in the break and this will be Anshu's final chance to keep her hopes alive for a medal

Anshu attacks but her opponent gets a point after employing a lock

Right then off goes the whistle and the two wrestlers get engaged in the bout

We are moments away from the start of Anshu Malik's bout and the teenager will aim to win her repechage after initially losing her bout

Next up will be Vinesh Phogat who will open her campaign at the Tokyo Olympics

First up it will be Anshu Malik in action in the Women's 57kg repechage followed by the sensation Vinesh Phogat.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya will then take on Zavur Uguev in the final of the Men's 57kg Final followed by Deepak Punia's Bronze medal match.

Anshu Malik, who lost to Individual World Cup gold medallist and double Worlds medallist Iryna Kurachkina 8-2 in a first-round match of the women’s 57kg weight category on Wednesday, got a reason to celebrate her birthday on Thursday as she made it to the repechage round following Kurachkina's progress to the title clash.

Anshu has a tough draw in the repechage as well. The 19-year-old will meet Rio Olympics silver medallist Valeria Koblova of Russia in her first repechage round match. If she gets past the Russian, Anshu will face former World championships and current European bronze medallist Evelina Nikolova of Bulgaria for a bronze medal.