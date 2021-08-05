Tokyo Olympics Vinesh Phogat wins to enter quarters, Anshu Malik loses Repechage Round: Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Tokyo Olympics 2020: Catch the live streaming updates of Women's Freestyle Wrestling Repechage round between Anshu Malik and Valeria Koblova starting at 7:30 AM IST. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 August, 2021 08:31 IST Anshu Malik, 19, has a shot at the bronze medal. (File Picture) - SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 August, 2021 08:31 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics where the focus will be on the Indian wrestlers. Vinesh will now be up against Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the quarterfinalVinesh Phogat advances into the quarterfinals with a 7-1 win over Sweden's Sofia Magdalena Vinesh scores another point by counter-attacking her opponent and she leads 5-0 at the breakVinesh Phogat starts in a brilliant fashion as she takes a 4-0 leadIt's all over for Anshu Malik as she loses to Valeria Koblova 1-5Anushu goes for the single leg trap and almost pushes her opponent out of the mat and scores a pointKoblova is the lead in the break and this will be Anshu's final chance to keep her hopes alive for a medal Anshu attacks but her opponent gets a point after employing a lock Right then off goes the whistle and the two wrestlers get engaged in the boutWe are moments away from the start of Anshu Malik's bout and the teenager will aim to win her repechage after initially losing her boutNext up will be Vinesh Phogat who will open her campaign at the Tokyo OlympicsFirst up it will be Anshu Malik in action in the Women's 57kg repechage followed by the sensation Vinesh Phogat.Ravi Kumar Dahiya will then take on Zavur Uguev in the final of the Men's 57kg Final followed by Deepak Punia's Bronze medal match.Anshu Malik, who lost to Individual World Cup gold medallist and double Worlds medallist Iryna Kurachkina 8-2 in a first-round match of the women’s 57kg weight category on Wednesday, got a reason to celebrate her birthday on Thursday as she made it to the repechage round following Kurachkina's progress to the title clash.Deepak Punia loses 86kg Olympic wrestling semifinal, moves to bronze medal matchRavi Kumar Dahiya enters 57kg wrestling final, assures India fourth Olympic medal in TokyoWhat is repechage and how it works in wrestling Anshu has a tough draw in the repechage as well. The 19-year-old will meet Rio Olympics silver medallist Valeria Koblova of Russia in her first repechage round match. If she gets past the Russian, Anshu will face former World championships and current European bronze medallist Evelina Nikolova of Bulgaria for a bronze medal.