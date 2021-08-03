Tokyo Olympics: Tajinderpal misses out on shot put final

Tajinderpal Singh Toor did not qualify for the men's shot put final after finishing 13th in a group of 16 during men's shot put qualification on Tuesday.

Tajinderpal only managed a 19.99m throw in his first attempt. Two of his other efforts were red-flagged.

For a place in the final, the Moga athlete had to produce a throw of at least 21.20m or finish in the top 12 amongst 31 shot putters divided into two groups.