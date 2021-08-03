Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Tajinderpal misses out on shot put final In his three attempts, Tajinderpal could only produce a best throw of 19.99m in the first one followed by two invalid throws. Team Sportstar 03 August, 2021 17:54 IST Tajinderpal Singh Toor of India during men's shot put qualification at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 03 August, 2021 17:54 IST Tajinderpal Singh Toor did not qualify for the men's shot put final after finishing 13th in a group of 16 during men's shot put qualification on Tuesday.READ MORE: Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 12 Highlights: Tajinderpal Singh Toor fails to qualify for shot put finalTajinderpal only managed a 19.99m throw in his first attempt. Two of his other efforts were red-flagged.For a place in the final, the Moga athlete had to produce a throw of at least 21.20m or finish in the top 12 amongst 31 shot putters divided into two groups. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :