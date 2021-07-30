Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day eight; Lovlina confirms medal, Sindhu in semifinal Lovlina Borgohain confirmed at least a bronze medal for herself by reaching the women's welterweight semifinals after beating Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin 4-1 on Friday. Team Sportstar 30 July, 2021 21:25 IST Lovlina Borgohain confirmed India's second medal at Tokyo Olympics on Friday after her 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 30 July, 2021 21:25 IST Boxer Lovlina Borgohain confirmed India's second medal after reaching the women's welterweight semifinals on Friday. Lovlina beat Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin 4-1 in the quarterfinal.Shuttler P.V. Sindhu beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 to progress to the women's singles semifinals, where she will face Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying.READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics Day 8 - India Highlights: Lovlina Borgohain in semis; Deepika bows out; Indian 4x400m mixed relay team finished lastIndian men's hockey team continued its impressive form to make it four wins out of five group matches after beating Japan 5-3.INDIAN RESULTS ON FRIDAYArchery: Women's individual: Quarterfinal: Deepika Kumari lost 0-6 against An San (KOR); 1/8 eliminations: bt Ksenia Perova (ROC) 6-5Badminton: Women's Singles Quarterfinal: P.V. Sindhu bt Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) 21-13, 22-20. The Indian shuttler will next face Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinal on Saturday.Boxing: Women's Welterweight Quarterfinal: Lovlina Borgohain bt Chen Nien-Chin (TPE) 4-1.Women's Lightweight Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur Baath lost 0-5 against Sudaporn Seesondee (THA).Golf: Men's individual Round 2 (To be completed): Anirban Lahiri (T20), Udayan Mane (T57)Hockey: Men (Pool A): India bt Japan 5-3. India will face Great Britain in the quarterfinals.Women (Pool A): India bt Ireland 1-0.Sailing: Men: Laser: Vishnu Saravanan (20th overall after ten races, didn't qualify for the medal race); 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (17th overall after nine races).Women: Laser Radial: Nethra Kumanan (35th overall after ten races, didn't qualify for the medal race).Shooting: Women's 25m Pistol Qualification: 15. Manu Bhaker, 32. Rahi Sarnobat. Both did not qualify for the final.Athletics: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2: Avinash Sable (7th) and did not qualify for the final.Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5: MP Jabir (7th) and did not qualify for the semifinals.Women's 100m Round 1 - Heat 5: Dutee Chand (7th) and did not qualify for the semifinals.4x400m Relay Mixed Round 1 - Heat 2: India (Muhammed Anas, V. Revathi, V. Subha and Arokia Rajiv) finished 8th and did not qualify for the final. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :