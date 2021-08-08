Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Bakhodir Jalolov wins super heavyweight gold He registered a dominating 5:0 win over Richard Torrez Jr in the final. He dominated all four of his bouts in Tokyo, sweeping every judge’s decision in three fights and winning by stoppage in the semifinals. AP 08 August, 2021 13:05 IST Bakhodir Jalolov of Team Uzbekistan celebrates after winning the Men's super heavyweight final bout against Richard Torrez Jr of Team United States on Sunday. - Getty Images AP 08 August, 2021 13:05 IST Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan has won gold at super heavyweight in the final boxing match of the Tokyo Olympics, dominating a 5:0 victory over Richard Torrez Jr. of the United States.The 6-foot-7 Jalolov towered over nearly every other fighter in the Olympic sport’s largest weight class, yet he also has the stiff jab of a much smaller man. He dominated all four of his bouts in Tokyo, sweeping every judge’s decision in three fights and winning by stoppage in the semifinals.READ: Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold gives Indian athletics new lease of lifeJalolov is an 8-0 professional boxer who lives in California and fights mostly in North America. He became the most experienced pro to win gold in the second Olympics after professionals were allowed to qualify.He also won the only boxing medal in Tokyo for the disappointing Uzbek team, which sent 11 fighters to Tokyo after topping the medal table in Rio de Janeiro.Torrez claimed the third silver for the U.S., which had its most successful Olympics since 2000 in terms of total medals. The Americans are the most successful boxing nation in Olympic history, but they haven’t won a men’s gold medal since 2004.AlSO READ: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to Milkha SinghFrazer Clarke of Britain and Kamshybek Kunkabayev won super heavyweight bronze. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :