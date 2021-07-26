Tokyo Olympics: USA's Vincent Hancock wins gold in men's skeet shooting

Four-time World Champion Vincent Hancock of the US won his third Olympic gold in men’s skeet in the Olympics on Monday, ahead of Jesper Hansen of Denmark and Abdullah Alrashidi of Kuwait. Hancock had won the Olympics gold in Beijing and London.

The 57-year-old Abdullah, competing in his seventh Olympics, won his second successive bronze after Rio. He had won the first of his three World Championship gold in 1995.

It was a double delight for the US, as Amber English won women’s skeet gold, beating Rio Olympics gold medallist Diana Bacosi of Italy 56-55 in the final.

The results:

Skeet:

Men: 1. Vincent Hancock (US) 58 (OR) 122; 2. Jesper Hansen (Den) 55 (122); 3. Abdullah Alrashidi (Kuw) 46 (122); 18. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 120; 25. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 117.

Women: 1. Amber English (US) 56 OOR) 121; 2. Diana Bacosi (Ita) 55 (123); 3. Wei Meng (Chn) 46 (124).