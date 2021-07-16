Tokyo Olympics: Not just COVID-19; quake simulations prepare visitors for natural disasters

Olympics Videos

The coronavirus might top the risks at the Tokyo Olympics, but organisers in Japan have other deadly, unpredictable threats to contend with: natural disasters.

Japan is regularly rattled by earthquakes and battered by typhoons, and experts warn that disaster preparation for a major event like the Games should not take a back seat because of the virus.

Individuals, including tourists, can refresh their hazard awareness at disaster simulation centres, where visitors experience artificial jolts and evacuation through smoke-filled rooms.

