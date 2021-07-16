Tokyo Olympics: Not just COVID-19; quake simulations prepare visitors for natural disasters

The coronavirus might top the risks at the Tokyo Olympics, but organisers in Japan have other deadly, unpredictable threats to contend with: natural disasters.



Japan is regularly rattled by earthquakes and battered by typhoons, and experts warn that disaster preparation for a major event like the Games should not take a back seat because of the virus.



Individuals, including tourists, can refresh their hazard awareness at disaster simulation centres, where visitors experience artificial jolts and evacuation through smoke-filled rooms.