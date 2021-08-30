Sumit wins javelin throw gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Sumit Antil broke the world record thrice on his way to winning gold in the Men's Javelin Throw final (F64) at Tokyo Paralympics on Monday.

His compatriot Sandeep failed to make the podium as he finished fourth in the event.

This is India's second gold medal and seventh medal at the Games so far. Earlier, Avani Lekhara won the women's 10m air rifle standing finals (SH 1), while Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the men's discus throw F56 event.

SPEECHLESS



Sumit Antil sets a WR with his first 66.95m throw!

Breaks his OWN WR with his second 68.08m attempt!

Breaks it yet AGAIN in his 5th attempt with 68.55m

— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021

Devendra Jhajharia won silver in the men's F46 javelin throw event with a personal best effort of 64.35m. Two-time reigning world champion Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze with a throw of 64.01m.

On Sunday, Bhavinaben Patel and Nishad Kumar have won a silver each in women's singles table tennis class 4 and men's T47 high jump events respectively.

Vinod Kumar's bronze medal in men's discus throw F52 will not stand. He is designated as "Classification not Completed" and results of the competition are void.