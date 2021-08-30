Tokyo Paralympics 2021: No medal for Vinod Kumar in discus, athlete ineligible for classification

Vinod Kumar's bronze medal in men's discus throw F52 will not stand. He is designated as "Classification not Completed" and results of the competition are void.

Vinod won bronze in the men's F -51/52 discus throw on Sunday, with an Asian record throw of 19.91m. Poland's Piotr Kosewicz won gold with 20.02m while Croatia's Velimir Sandor took silver with a throw of 19.98m.

Vinod Kumar's discus throw bronze on hold at Tokyo Paralympics

Vinod threw 17.46m, 18.32m, and 17.80m in his first three throws. He cleared the 19m mark with a 19.12m throw and followed it up with 19.9m and 19.81m throws.

The F52 classification is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position.

It also applies to cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.