Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020, September 1 LIVE Updates: Avani Lekhara, Deepak Saini, Sidhartha in action in mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Catch all the updates from disciplines with Indian athletes in action on Day 8 (September 1) of the showpiece event. Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 01 September, 2021 06:41 IST Gold medallist in the R2 - Women's 10m AR Standing SH1, Avani Lekhara of Team India will be in action today. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 01 September, 2021 06:41 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.LIVE COMMENTARYSHOOTINGAvani Lekhara, Deepak Saini, Sidhartha- mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 (Qualification)Avani is placed No.23 as Series 5 ends. Deepak has finished Series 6 with a total of 624.9 and is currently No. 41. Behind him is Sidhartha at No.42. After Series 2, Avani is No.11 with scores of 105.9 and 105.0. Deepak is into Series 4 and is placed 39th, while Sidhartha is on No.41 in Series 2. Action is underway in mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 (Qualification)Stay tuned! The live coverage begins shortly.Indians in action on September 1 (Timings in IST):6:00 a.m. - Shooting- R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification- Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara8:00 a.m. - Shooting- R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Finals- Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara (subject to qualification)1:30 p.m. - Swimming- Men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 Final - Suyash Jadhav2:30 p.m. - Badminton- Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage- Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli vs Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur (FRA)3:55 p.m. - Athletics- Men's Club Throw F51 Final- Amit Kumar, Dharambir5:10 p.m. - Badminton- Women's Singles SU5 Group Stage- Palak Kohli vs Ayako Suzuki (JPN)5:50 p.m. - Badminton- Men's Singles SL3 Group Stage- Pramod Bhagat vs Manoj Sarkar- RELATED -READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know your sport: Swimming, shooting, archery and powerlifting READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Badminton, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Canoeing READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Athletics, classifications and Indians in action FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)When will Indian athletes play at the Tokyo Paralympics today?Events of Indian interest at the Tokyo Paralympics will begin at 6:00 AM IST on September 1, 2021.Where to watch the Tokyo Paralympics in India?The Tokyo Paralympics can be watched in India live on Eurosport and Doordarshan. It can also be streamed online through official channel of Prasar Bharati sports and DD National on Youtube.