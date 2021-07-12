Home Tokyo paralympics 2021 Tokyo Paralympics: Para-shuttler Palak Kohli to play in three events Palak Kohli became the first para-shuttler to qualify for the Paralympic Games in all three para-badminton events and is the youngest participant in the sport at the quadrennial event. PTI NEW DELHI 12 July, 2021 21:42 IST Para-badminton player Palak Kohli will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events at the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics. (Representative Image) - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 12 July, 2021 21:42 IST Para-badminton player Palak Kohli will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events of the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, a first for an Indian para-shuttler.Kohli received her Badminton World Federation (BWF) invitation to participate in the women's singles (SU5) category as well as in the SL3-SU5 mixed doubles at the Tokyo Paralympics, which opens on August 24.READ: Puma India signs 15 Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes, three para athletes Having already qualified for the women's doubles earlier, Kohli becomes the first para-shuttler to qualify for the Paralympic Games in all three para-badminton events, according to a release.In SU5 category, the players can play standing with upper limb impairment.The 18-year-old has made history by becoming the youngest para-shuttler to qualify for the Paralympic Games. Para-badminton is making its debut in Paralympics at the Tokyo Games. Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :