Tokyo Paralympics: Para-shuttler Palak Kohli to play in three events

Para-badminton player Palak Kohli will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events of the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, a first for an Indian para-shuttler.

Kohli received her Badminton World Federation (BWF) invitation to participate in the women's singles (SU5) category as well as in the SL3-SU5 mixed doubles at the Tokyo Paralympics, which opens on August 24.

Having already qualified for the women's doubles earlier, Kohli becomes the first para-shuttler to qualify for the Paralympic Games in all three para-badminton events, according to a release.

In SU5 category, the players can play standing with upper limb impairment.

The 18-year-old has made history by becoming the youngest para-shuttler to qualify for the Paralympic Games. Para-badminton is making its debut in Paralympics at the Tokyo Games.