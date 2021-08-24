Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Tek Chand named India's new flag bearer, Mariyappan to miss opening ceremony

2016 Rio Paralympic Games gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will not act as India’s flagbearer at the Tokyo Paralympics as he was exposed to a COVID-19 carrier, his coach Satyanarayana stated in a video message on Tuesday.



Tek Chand will step in as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Satyanarayana added.

“During his flight from Delhi to Tokyo, Mariyappan came in close contact with a COVID-19 patient. Mariyappan has been tested for COVID-19 over the last six days, and the reports are negative. He will have no trouble training and competing in his event (men’s high jump T-63). He will miss only the opening ceremony, as he has barred from it by the Organising Committee. All others in the Indian contingent are safe,” Satyanarayana said.

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar also came in close contact with the COVID-19 carrier, PCI Secretary General Gursharan Singh said. Vinod too has subsequently tested negative and will compete in his event.