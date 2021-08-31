Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics Day 8: Indians in action on September 1 - India to begin badminton campaign, Avani Lekhara back in action India will begin its badminton campaign with the mixed doubles pair of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli set to face second-seeded French pair of Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur. Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 19:46 IST Avani Lekhara, gold medallist in R2 Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event, will be back in action in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event on Wednesday. (FILE PHOTO) - REUTERS Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 19:46 IST India will begin its badminton campaign with the mixed doubles pair of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli set to face second-seeded French pair of Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur.Later in the day, both Indian para shuttlers will play their singles group matches.READ MORE | Tokyo Paralympics: Thangavelu Mariyappan wins silver, Sharad Kumar takes bronze in men's high jumpPara shooter Avani Lekhara, who won gold in R2 Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event, will be back in action in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 along with compatriots Deepak Saini and Sidhartha Babu.In athletics, Amit Kumar Saroha, one of India's most-experience Paralympians, will compete along with compatriot Dharambir in the men's club throw F51 final. Amit had finished fourth in Rio 2016 and is a strong medal contender this time.Here's the complete list of Indians in action on Wednesday.Indians in action on September 1 (Timings in IST)6:00 a.m.- Shooting- R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification- Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara8:00 a.m.- Shooting- R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Finals- Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara (subject to qualification)1:30 p.m.- Swimming- Men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 Final - Suyash Jadhav2:30 p.m.- Badminton- Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage- Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli vs Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur (FRA)3:55 p.m.- Athletics- Men's Club Throw F51 Final- Amit Kumar, Dharambir5:10 p.m.- Badminton- Women's Singles SU5 Group Stage- Palak Kohli vs Ayako Suzuki (JPN)5:50 p.m.- Badminton- Men's Singles SL3 Group Stage- Pramod Bhagat vs Manoj Sarkar Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :