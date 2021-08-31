Tokyo Paralympics Day 8: Indians in action on September 1 - India to begin badminton campaign, Avani Lekhara back in action

India will begin its badminton campaign with the mixed doubles pair of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli set to face second-seeded French pair of Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur.

Later in the day, both Indian para shuttlers will play their singles group matches.

Para shooter Avani Lekhara, who won gold in R2 Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event, will be back in action in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 along with compatriots Deepak Saini and Sidhartha Babu.

In athletics, Amit Kumar Saroha, one of India's most-experience Paralympians, will compete along with compatriot Dharambir in the men's club throw F51 final. Amit had finished fourth in Rio 2016 and is a strong medal contender this time.

Here's the complete list of Indians in action on Wednesday.