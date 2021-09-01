Tokyo paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics Day 9: Indians in action on September 2 - Arvind Malik eyes gold in athletics

India will look for another gold in athletics and will enjoy a chunk of its badminton strength.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 September, 2021 20:37 IST

(Representative Image) India will eye even more medals in athletics as it features in the shot put finals on Day 9 of India at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 September, 2021 20:37 IST

India will begin Day 9 of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with shooting with Rahul and Akash fighting for qualification in Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 category.

READ MORE | Tokyo Paralympics: Thangavelu Mariyappan wins silver, Sharad Kumar takes bronze in men's high jump

In athletics, Arvind will compete in the men's shot put F35 final. Arvind won a

Here's the complete list of Indians in action on Wednesday.

Indians in action on September 2 (Timings in IST)

5:15 a.m.- Shooting- P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision - Akash, Rahul Jakhar

5:30 a.m.- Badminton - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group B - Palak Kohli, Parul Parmar (India) vs Hefang Cheng, Huihui Ma (China)

6:10 a.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Kathiraj (India) vs Jan Niklas Pott (Germany)

6:10 a.m.- Canoe Sprint - Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2 Heat 1 - Prachi Yadav

6:50 a.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group B - Tarun (India) vs Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand)

7:15 a.m.- Taekwondo - Women K44 - 49kg Round of 16 - Aruna (India) vs Danijela Jovanovic (Serbia)

8:50 a.m.- Badminton - Women's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Parul Parmar (India) vs Hefang Cheng (China)

9:30 a.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B - Krishna Nagar (India) vs Didin Taresoh (Malaysia)

10:10 a.m.- Badminton - Women's Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Palak Kohli (India) vs Zehra Baglar (Turkey)

01:10 p.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Pramod Bhagat (India) vs Oleksandr Chyrkov (Ukraine)

02:30 p.m.- Badminton - Women's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Parul Parmar (India) vs Katrin Seibert (Germany)

4:28 p.m.- Shot Put - Men's Shot Put - F35 Final - Arvind Malik

Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :