Tokyo Paralympics Day 9: Indians in action on September 2 - Arvind Malik eyes gold in athletics

India will look for another gold in athletics and will enjoy a chunk of its badminton strength.

Team Sportstar
01 September, 2021 20:37 IST

India will eye even more medals in athletics as it features in the shot put finals on Day 9 of India at the Tokyo Paralympics.

India will begin Day 9 of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with shooting with Rahul and Akash fighting for qualification in Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 category.

In athletics, Arvind will compete in the men's shot put F35 final.

Here's the complete list of Indians in action on Wednesday.

Indians in action on September 2 (Timings in IST)

5:15 a.m.- Shooting- P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision - Akash, Rahul Jakhar

5:30 a.m.- Badminton - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group B - Palak Kohli, Parul Parmar (India) vs Hefang Cheng, Huihui Ma (China)

6:10 a.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Kathiraj (India) vs Jan Niklas Pott (Germany)

6:10 a.m.- Canoe Sprint - Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2 Heat 1 - Prachi Yadav

6:50 a.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group B - Tarun (India) vs Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand)

7:15 a.m.- Taekwondo - Women K44 - 49kg Round of 16 - Aruna (India) vs Danijela Jovanovic (Serbia)

8:50 a.m.- Badminton - Women's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Parul Parmar (India) vs Hefang Cheng (China)

9:30 a.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B - Krishna Nagar (India) vs Didin Taresoh (Malaysia)

10:10 a.m.- Badminton - Women's Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Palak Kohli (India) vs Zehra Baglar (Turkey)

01:10 p.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Pramod Bhagat (India) vs Oleksandr Chyrkov (Ukraine)

02:30 p.m.- Badminton - Women's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Parul Parmar (India) vs Katrin Seibert (Germany)

4:28 p.m.- Shot Put - Men's Shot Put - F35 Final - Arvind Malik