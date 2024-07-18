MagazineBuy Print

152nd Open Championship: American Thomas takes early lead, McIlroy struggling

The twice former PGA champion galloped to four under after 10 holes before hitting trouble but finished strongly, sinking a long birdie at the last to set the early pace.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 18:51 IST , TROON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Justin Thomas of the U.S. hits an approach from a path on the 12th hole during the first round.
Justin Thomas of the U.S. hits an approach from a path on the 12th hole during the first round.
infoIcon

Justin Thomas of the U.S. hits an approach from a path on the 12th hole during the first round. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

American early starter Justin Thomas overcame a mid-round wobble to take the clubhouse lead at the 152nd Open with an opening round three-under 68 at a blustery Royal Troon on Thursday.

The twice former PGA champion galloped to four under after 10 holes before hitting trouble but finished strongly, sinking a long birdie at the last to set the early pace.

Sweden’s Alex Noren, England’s Justin Rose and Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard all finished on two under.

Several big names struggled though in testing conditions on the Ayrshire coast, not least reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau who was six over after 11 holes and world number two Rory McIlroy whose challenge began badly.

Thomas, who has never had a top-10 finish at the Open and missed the cut last year, birdied the second, fourth and seventh and also the Postage Stamp par-three eighth.

But a double bogey six at the 12th and a bogey at the 13th stunted his progress but he holed a par putt from 17 feet at the 15th and then birdied the last two holes to take the lead.

“I played so well today but gave a couple back at the beginning of the back nine,” former world number one Thomas said. “I’m playing really well and feeling confident about my game. “It’s nice to get off to a good start in a major.”

Play began under cloudy skies at 6.35am local time on the Ayrshire coast with 1997 Open champion Justin Leonard striking the first tee shot of the day. He finished with an 80 but was not the only player struggling in tricky conditions.

DeChambeau was in danger of playing himself out of the tournament on day one while the likes McIlroy, Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood were also struggling.

Also read | The 152nd Open Championship: House in the middle of Royal Troon course up for sale

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy, bidding for his fifth major title 10 years after his last one, bogeyed the first and dropped two shots at the Postage Stamp as his bunker escape rolled back into the cavernous sand trap.

And things got worse as he bogeyed the 10th and then emerged with a double bogey at the 11th after hitting his tee shot out of bounds over the railway track skirting the course.

McIlroy was five over after 11.

Reigning champion Brian Harman uncharacteristically endured an up-and-down front nine with two birdies and three bogeys and was level par with six holes of his round remaining.

Large galleries headed for home favourite Robert MacIntyre who was joined by Spain’s Jon Rahm and England’s Fleetwood.

Last week’s Scottish Open winner MacIntyre started solidly but undid an early birdie with missed par putt at the fifth and was one over after 14 holes.

Rahm also cut a frustrated figure at times as he was one over after 14 with the Troon links proving a real test.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is among the late starters alongside fellow Americans Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, and Cameron Young.

