FEBRUARY 2022

February 6: China wins Women’s Asian Cup for ninth time

China came back from a 0-2 deficit to defeat South Korea in the Women’s Asian Cup final to lift the title for a record-extending ninth time - REPORT

February 13: Ishan Kishan becomes the second most expensive Indian player in IPL Auction history

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player to be bought on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction as Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for ₹15.25 crore. Kishan is now the second most expensive Indian player to be ever snapped up at the auctions after Yuvraj Singh (₹16 crore in 2015) - REPORT

February 14: Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifier abandoned

FIFA ruled that the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will be played at a venue and date to be determined after it was originally abandoned due to alleged coronavirus-related breaches. The match was eventually not played - REPORT

February 25: Dabang Delhi KC wins PKL 8

Vijay and Naveen Kumar starred for Dabang Delhi KC as they beat Patna Pirates 37-36 to win PKL 8 - REPORT

February 28: FIFA, UEFA suspend Russia from International football