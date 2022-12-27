FEBRUARY 2022
February 6: China wins Women’s Asian Cup for ninth time
China came back from a 0-2 deficit to defeat South Korea in the Women’s Asian Cup final to lift the title for a record-extending ninth time - REPORT
February 13: Ishan Kishan becomes the second most expensive Indian player in IPL Auction history
India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player to be bought on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction as Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for ₹15.25 crore. Kishan is now the second most expensive Indian player to be ever snapped up at the auctions after Yuvraj Singh (₹16 crore in 2015) - REPORT
February 14: Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifier abandoned
FIFA ruled that the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will be played at a venue and date to be determined after it was originally abandoned due to alleged coronavirus-related breaches. The match was eventually not played - REPORT
February 25: Dabang Delhi KC wins PKL 8
Vijay and Naveen Kumar starred for Dabang Delhi KC as they beat Patna Pirates 37-36 to win PKL 8 - REPORT
February 28: FIFA, UEFA suspend Russia from International football
Russian football clubs and national teams were suspended from all competitions by FIFA and UEFA after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The world and European football governing bodies said they would be banned “until further notice” - REPORT