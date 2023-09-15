MagazineBuy Print

Russia says will not boycott 2024 Paris Olympics

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine in February of 2022.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 19:57 IST , Moscow - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The International Olympic Committee has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and Moscow’s ally Belarus to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions. | Photo Credit: AFP
The International Olympic Committee has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and Moscow’s ally Belarus to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia’s Olympic Committee has said Moscow would not be boycotting the 2024 Olympics in Paris and every Russian athlete was free to choose whether or not to take part under a neutral banner.

“Boycotting the Games leads to nowhere,” Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in a briefing Thursday.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine in February of 2022.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the International Olympic Committee has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and Moscow’s ally Belarus to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions.

“We live together in a free state. Every person can, if they so wish, take the path” of competing under a neutral banner, Pozdnyakov said.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) again said very clearly that this is everyone’s moral choice,” he added.

The head of the Russian Olympic Committee however said “the current recommendations are... prohibitive in nature and will not allow a large number of our athletes to take part in the Olympic Games.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

