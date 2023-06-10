Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes puts aside retirement thoughts to focus on Irena Aldana

Pena defeated Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to shock what many consider to be the greatest female fighter in UFC history, stripping her of the bantamweight crown.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 17:44 IST , Vancouver - 3 MINS READ

AP
Amanda Nunes poses ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in Vancouver.
Amanda Nunes poses ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in Vancouver. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Amanda Nunes poses ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in Vancouver. | Photo Credit: AP

Amanda Nunes is still upset at herself for believing she took Julianna Pena too lightly when they met on December 11, 2021.

Pena defeated Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to shock what many consider to be the greatest female fighter in UFC history, stripping her of the bantamweight crown.

ALSO READ
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana- Live streaming info, preview, full fight card, key stats 

Nunes was so stunned by her first loss in seven years that she said leading up to UFC 289 that she considered retirement. She regrouped and got back the belt on July 30 with a unanimous decision over Pena in which the closest scorecard was 50-45.

Now Nunes faces fifth-ranked challenger Irene Aldana on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia, with every intention of not having a repeat of the first Pena fight.

“To retire and leave my belts with Julianna, no way,” said Nunes, also the featherweight champion and the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. “I know I can kick her (butt) any time I want. ... I made the mistake to fight without being in great shape. I paid for it, and I’m never going to do that again. My mindset was to get the belt back and never to lose it again, so now I’m here motivated. I’m a lioness ready to go through the jungle.”

Nunes (22-5) was supposed to fight Pena for a third time and settle for sure which is the better fighter. But when Pena suffered a rib injury in training camp, Aldana (14-6) got the call to replace her.

Should Aldana win, she would become the fourth Mexican fighter to win a championship this year, further validating the UFC’s plans to construct a training facility in Mexico City that will open later this year.

ALSO READ
UFC Vegas 74: At 39, ‘stubborn’ Jim Miller not ready to call it quits just yet

She cried when watching the other three claim their titles.

“I see someone else’s success, and it gives me strength,” Aldana said. “... There’s something about the Mexican DNA that we love so many sports. We have a great history in boxing.

“I’ve been having a lot of support from Mexico, more than I thought I would have. It’s been real nice to see the messages, all the support. My coaches tell me to leave the phone alone.”

Should Aldana upset Nunes, a minus-350 favourite at FanDuel Sportsbook, her phone won’t stop ringing.

If Nunes wins the battle of 35-year-olds, she will have options on who to fight if to go back into the octagon at all. Nunes said she wasn’t thinking about retirement this week, but didn’t rule it out, either.

“You never know how mentally the other fighter is going to come, but I’m thinking if she’s going to retire, she wants to retire as a champion,” Aldana said. “So I’m not taking it an easy way.”

ALSO READ
Title-holder Tszyu recovering from surgery after ‘dog bite’

Retirement already crossed Nunes’ mind after her shocking loss to Pena, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she gives the subject some serious thought no matter what happens Saturday.

Until then, Nunes will focus on Aldana even if Nunes said she wasn’t impressed with her opponent.

“I’m not going to sleep on her,” Nunes said. “I like to fight somebody new, and I like the challenge it brings to me.”

Also on the fight card, top-ranked lightweight challenger Charles Oliveira (33-9 with one no-contest) of Brazil faces fourth-ranked Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) of Yorba Linda, California.

Oliveira comes off his first defeat in 12 fights, losing in the second round by arm triangle on October 22 to Islam Makhachev. After losing his belt that night, Oliveira hopes to work his way back into title contention by ending Dariush’s eight-fight winning streak.

Related Topics

Amanda Nunes /

Irene Aldana /

UFC /

Charles Oliviera

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Australia 209/6 (71 overs); Starc, Carey look to stretch lead after Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 289: Amanda Nunes puts aside retirement thoughts to focus on Irena Aldana
    AP
  3. Pep Guardiola, the sought-after philosopher coach, chases holy grail of Champions League for Manchester City 
    Aashin Prasad
  4. UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana- Live streaming info, preview, full fight card, key stats 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Women’s Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, streaming info
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC 289: Amanda Nunes puts aside retirement thoughts to focus on Irena Aldana
    AP
  2. UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana- Live streaming info, preview, full fight card, key stats 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tokyo wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson balancing 2024 Olympic hopes with WWE training
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dan ‘50k’ Ige ahead of UFC 289 fight: I am in a rebuilding process
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Australia 209/6 (71 overs); Starc, Carey look to stretch lead after Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 289: Amanda Nunes puts aside retirement thoughts to focus on Irena Aldana
    AP
  3. Pep Guardiola, the sought-after philosopher coach, chases holy grail of Champions League for Manchester City 
    Aashin Prasad
  4. UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana- Live streaming info, preview, full fight card, key stats 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Women’s Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, streaming info
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment