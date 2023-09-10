MagazineBuy Print

India's Anshul Jubli to make UFC debut in UFC 294 on October 21

The 28-year-old Anshul Jubli will make his UFC lightweight debut against Mike Breeden during the UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2 event in Abu Dhabi.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 11:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anshul Jubli will make his UFC debut on October 21 in Abu Dhabi.
Anshul Jubli will make his UFC debut on October 21 in Abu Dhabi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

Anshul Jubli will make his UFC debut on October 21 in Abu Dhabi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli will make his official UFC debut during the promotion’s highly-anticipated pay-per-view, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2 on October 21 in Abu Dhabi.

The 28-year-old from Uttarakhand will take on American lightweight Mike Breeden in the event headlined by a second title clash between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, according to an announcement made by the UFC India broadcast during UFC 293 on Sunday.

Blood, sweat and zeal: Anshul Jubli’s rough ride to UFC fame

Breeden poses a 10-6-0 MMA record and is currently on a three-fight losing streak in the UFC.

UFC 293 HIGHLIGHTS

Anshul, who has a 7-0 pro MMA record, bagged the UFC contract after winning the Road to UFC Season 1 lightweight held across three venues since mid 2022.

Uttarkashi to Singapore: Anshul Jubli chases UFC dream

Anshul earned a bye in the opening round when his opponent missed weight and then he defeated South Korea’s Kyung Pyo Kim by split decision in the semifinals. He later knocked out Jeka Seragih of Indonesia in the lightweight bout at the Road to UFC final in Las Vegas in February 2023, becoming only the second Indian after Bharat Khandare to win a UFC contract.

Anshul made his MMA debut in 2015 and has been undefeated ever since, across the Amateur and Pro Levels. 

