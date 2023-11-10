Asian Continental Qualifier Tournament: Dhiraj, Rai and Ankita in contention for the 2024 Paris Olympics quota places in Archery

B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai and Ankita Bhakat remained in contention for Paris Olympics quota places on the opening day of the Asian Continental Qualifier Tournament (ACQT) in Bangkok on Friday.
Dhiraj, the top-ranked archer in the tournament, Rai and Ankita reached the quarterfinals and will compete on Saturday.
As per the Olympic qualification system, two quota places per gender will be awarded at the ACQT on the basis of the final standings of individual match-play competitions.
The quota places shall be attributed to the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the highest ranked athletes and an NOC shall not obtain more than one quota place per gender at the ACQT.
The results:
Recurve: Individual:
