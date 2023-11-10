MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Continental Qualifier Tournament: Dhiraj, Rai and Ankita in contention for the 2024 Paris Olympics quota places in Archery

Dhiraj, the top-ranked archer in the tournament, Rai and Ankita reached the quarterfinals and will compete on Saturday.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 19:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Dhiraj Bommadevara of India during the Men’s recurve finals in the Hyundai Archery World Cup Finals 2023
FILE PHOTO: Dhiraj Bommadevara of India during the Men’s recurve finals in the Hyundai Archery World Cup Finals 2023 | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dhiraj Bommadevara of India during the Men’s recurve finals in the Hyundai Archery World Cup Finals 2023 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai and Ankita Bhakat remained in contention for Paris Olympics quota places on the opening day of the Asian Continental Qualifier Tournament (ACQT) in Bangkok on Friday.

Dhiraj, the top-ranked archer in the tournament, Rai and Ankita reached the quarterfinals and will compete on Saturday.

ALSO READ | AIFF executive committee approves removal of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran

As per the Olympic qualification system, two quota places per gender will be awarded at the ACQT on the basis of the final standings of individual match-play competitions.

The quota places shall be attributed to the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the highest ranked athletes and an NOC shall not obtain more than one quota place per gender at the ACQT.

The results:
Recurve: Individual:
Men:  Qualification round: B. Dhiraj (1st, 677), Tarundeep Rai (2nd, 676), Pravin Jadhav (4th, 671);  Elimination round: Dhiraj got a bye, bt Ezizmuhammet Sahedov (Tkm) 6-0, bt Yue Long Li (Sgp) 6-0 in  pre-QF; Jadhav got a bye, bt Ali Kadhim (Irq) 6-2, lost to Mohammadhossein Golshani Asl (Iri) 7-3; Rai got a bye, bt Chun Kit Wan (Hkg), bt Ruman Shana (Ban) 6-2 in  pre-QF.
Women: Qualification round: Ankita Bhakat (2nd, 646), Bhajan Kaur (4th, 638), Tisha Punia (7th, 635);  Elimination round: Ankita got a bye, bt Sonam Dema (Bhu) 6-0, bt Pia Elizabeth Angela Bidaure (Phi) 6-5 (8-1) in  pre-QF; Bhajan got a bye, lost to Sataporn Artsalee (Tha) 6-2; Tisha got a bye, bt Ku Nurin Afiqah Ku Ruzaini (Mal) 6-4, lost to Ziyodakhon Abdusattorova (Uzb) 6-4.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

B. Dhiraj /

Ankita Bhakat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Continental Qualifier Tournament: Dhiraj, Rai and Ankita in contention for the 2024 Paris Olympics quota places in Archery
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023: Mujeeb removes Bavuma in 245-run chase vs AFG; SA 64/1 (12)
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Pakistan eyes big win over England for last semifinal spot
    N. Sudarshan
  5. After FIDE Grand Swiss title, soon-to-be Grandmaster R. Vaishali sets target on Candidates
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Asian Continental Qualifier Tournament: Dhiraj, Rai and Ankita in contention for the 2024 Paris Olympics quota places in Archery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games javelin gold medallist Annu Rani to head to Germany for training
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 8
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Continental Qualifier Tournament: Dhiraj, Rai and Ankita in contention for the 2024 Paris Olympics quota places in Archery
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023: Mujeeb removes Bavuma in 245-run chase vs AFG; SA 64/1 (12)
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Pakistan eyes big win over England for last semifinal spot
    N. Sudarshan
  5. After FIDE Grand Swiss title, soon-to-be Grandmaster R. Vaishali sets target on Candidates
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment