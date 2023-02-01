More Sports

Sports Budget 2023: Rs 334.72 crore increase ahead of Asian Games, Paris Olympics

Khelo India and NSF’s set to receive an increase in the 3397.32 cr estimate budget.

Team Sportstar
01 February, 2023 15:22 IST
Anurag Singh Thakur Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, addressing a press conference in New Delhi 

Anurag Singh Thakur Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, addressing a press conference in New Delhi  | Photo Credit:  SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The sports ministry has put forth a budget estimate of 3397.32 crores for 2023-2024. This is the highest sports budget allocation ever.

Last year, the sports sector received a budget of Rs 3062.60 crore, which means there has been an increase of 334.72 cr ahead of the Asian Games in 2023 and Paris Olympics in 2024.

‘Khelo India -- National Programme for Development of Sports’ India’s flagship sports scheme is being allotted Rs 1,045 crore as against the revised budget of Rs 606 crore in 2022.

The National Sports Federations (NSFs) have received an increase from the previous year’s revised budget of Rs 280 crore and will now get Rs 325 crore.

India was faced with a record number of dope violations this year. The government has now pivoted from it’s earlier policy of allocating the budget for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) to the Sports Austhority of India.

NADA ( 21.73 cr), NDTL (19.50 cr) and India’s contribution to WADA (4 cr)will take place individually and not under the Sports Authority of I

KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Assistance to National Sports Federations-
2023- 325 cr
2022- 280 cr
Khelo India
2023- 1000 cr
2022- 974 cr
Total-Central Sector Schemes/Projects
2023- 1913.51 cr
2022- 1832.50 cr
Total-Encouragement and Awards to Sportspersons which include, Incentive to Sports Persons, National Sports Development Fund and National Welfare Fund for Sports Persons
2023- 62 cr
2022- 73 cr

(Inputs from PTI)

