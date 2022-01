January Sports Calendar: Men's U-19 World Cup, AFCON, Australian Open and more

From the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon to the Australian Open in Melbourne, here's the complete sports schedule for January.

Cricket

Jan 1-5: 1st Test, New Zealand v Bangladesh - Bay Oval, Tauranga

Jan 3-7: 2nd Test, South Africa v India - New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Jan 5 - 9: The Ashes - 4th Test, Australia v England - SCG, Sydney

Jan 8: 1st ODI, West Indies vs Ireland - Sabina Park, Kingston

Jan 9 -13: 2nd Test, New Zealand v Bangladesh - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Jan 11-15: 3rd Test, South Africa v India - Newlands, Cape Town

Jan 11: 2nd ODI, West Indies vs Ireland, 8PM - Sabina Park, Kingston

Jan 13 - 20 Mar: Ranji Trophy

Jan 14 - Feb 5: Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup - West Indies

Jan 14-18: The Ashes - 5th Test, Australia v England - Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Jan 14: 3rd ODI, West Indies vs Ireland - Sabina Park, Kingston

Jan 16: 1st ODI, Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe - Pallekale

Jan 17: Only T20I, West Indies vs Ireland - Sabina Park, Kingston

Jan 18: 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe - Pallekale

Jan 18: 1st T20I, South Africa Women v West Indies Women - Supersport Park, Centurion

Jan 19: 1st ODI, South Africa v India - Boland Park, Paarl

Jan 20: 2nd T20, South Africa Women v West Indies Women - Supersport Park, Centurion

Jan 21: 1st ODI, Afghanistan v Netherlands - Doha

Jan 21: 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe - Pallekale

Jan 21: 2nd ODI, South Africa v India - Boland Park, Paarl

Jan 22: 3rd T20I, South Africa Women v West Indies Women - Supersport Park, Centurion

Jan 23: 1st T20I, West Indies v England - TBC

Jan 23: 2nd ODI, Afghanistan v Netherlands - Doha

Jan 24: 3rd ODI, South Africa v India - Newlands, Cape Town

Sportstar Aces: Cast your vote for your favourite athletes from this year

Jan 24: 2nd T20I, West Indies v England - TBC

Jan 25: 1st ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women - Supersport Park, Centurion

Jan 25: 3rd ODI, Afghanistan v Netherlands - Doha

Jan 26: 3rd T20I, West Indies v England - TBC

Jan 27-31: Women's Ashes, Only Test: Australia v England - Manuka Oval, Canberra

Jan 28: 2nd ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women - Supersport Park, Centurion

Jan 30: 4th T20I, West Indies v England - TBC

Jan 30: 1st ODI, Australia v New Zealand - Perth

Jan 31: 5th T20I, West Indies v England - TBC

Jan 31: 3rd ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women - New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Football

Jan 9 - Feb 6: African Cup of Nations - Cameroon

Jan 20 - Feb 6: AFC Women's Asian Cup - Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune

Badminton

Jan 11-16: India Open - New Delhi

Tennis

Jan 1-9: ATP Cup - Sydney

Jan 3-9: WTA500 Adelaide 1

Jan 3-9: ATP250 Adelaide 1

Jan 4-9: WTA250 Melbourne 1

Jan 4-9: WTA250 Melbourne 2

Jan 4-9: ATP250 Melbourne

Jan 10-15: WTA250 Adelaide 2

Jan 10-15: ATP250 Adelaide 2

Jan 10-15: WTA500 Sydney Tennis Classic

ALSO READ - 2021 year in sports - stars of Tokyo Olympics

Jan 10-15: ATP250 Sydney Tennis Classic

Jan 17-30: Australian Open - Melbourne

Jan 31 - Feb 6: ATP250 Cordoba

Jan 31 - Feb 6: ATP250 Montpellier

Jan 31 - Feb 6: ATP250 Pune

Hockey

Jan 21-28: Women's Asia Cup - Oman

Jan 31: India Women vs China Women, FIH Pro League

Athletics

Jan 15: SAAF Cross Country Championships and 56th National Cross Country Championships - Kohima