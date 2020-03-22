More Sports More Sports Coronavirus hits global sports: March 21 Several players across sports tested positive for the coronavirus, while further cancellation of sporting events also was seen on March 21. Team Sportstar 22 March, 2020 12:23 IST The A-League game between Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC at Bankwest Stadium. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 22 March, 2020 12:23 IST The coronavirus outbreak has led to cancellation of sporting events across the world with several athletes testing positive. Here's how the virus has had an impact on sports on March 21.Tournaments postponedInternational Ice Hockey Federation has cancelled the Men's world hockey championships scheduled to be held in May in Switzerland.Ongoing tournamentsThe closed doors A-League match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC ended in a 1-1 draw. Sydney FC leads the table with 40 points in 20 matches. Sports person who tested positiveJuventus forward Pablo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.Chinese football star Wu Lei, who plays for Espanyol, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.AC Milan legend and technical director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel, who plays for Milan, have both tested positive.Real Madrid's former president Loreno Sanz died on Saturday with the 76-year-old having been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.