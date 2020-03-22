Coronavirus hits global sports: March 21

The coronavirus outbreak has led to cancellation of sporting events across the world with several athletes testing positive. Here's how the virus has had an impact on sports on March 21.

Tournaments postponed

International Ice Hockey Federation has cancelled the Men's world hockey championships scheduled to be held in May in Switzerland.

Ongoing tournaments

The closed doors A-League match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC ended in a 1-1 draw. Sydney FC leads the table with 40 points in 20 matches.

Sports person who tested positive

Juventus forward Pablo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chinese football star Wu Lei, who plays for Espanyol, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

AC Milan legend and technical director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel, who plays for Milan, have both tested positive.

Real Madrid's former president Loreno Sanz died on Saturday with the 76-year-old having been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus.