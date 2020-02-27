Despite coronavirus outbreak, sports events to go on in Greek

Despite three coronavirus cases, Greece announced on Thursday that it will not postpone any upcoming sporting events.

“The scheduled sports activities will take place normally in the coming days. There is no reason to postpone according to epidemiologists, infectious diseases specialists who are consulted by the Ministry of Health on a daily basis. But we must all follow the rules of hygiene,” Sports Undersecretary Lefteris Avgenakis wrote on Twitter.

Super League football contests are scheduled for Sunday while Basketball League games are planned for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week a EuroLeague basketball game is slated between arch rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos and semifinal contests between AEK and Aris Thessaloniki and PAOK and Olympiakos are scheduled in football Greek Cup.

Two cases of coronavirus have been reported in Thessaloniki and one in Athens the last two days.