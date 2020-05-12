More Sports

Coronavirus updates LIVE: DFB Pokal return date set, Real Madrid begins training

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 4.1 million people and spread across 215 countries. Here are the biggest stories of its impact on sport today.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 11 May, 2020 23:05 IST
DFB-Pokal

Bayern Munich is the defending champion of the DFB Pokal.   -  Bongarts

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 4.1 million people, and spreading across 215 countries.

The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the German Football Association has set the restart date Bundesliga and DFB Pokal behind closed doors after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead on Wednesday. It will be the first league to return after lockdown in Europe.

LaLiga and Serie A have announced clubs can return to training with players training individually.

Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen:

 

