More Sports Coronavirus updates LIVE: DFB Pokal return date set, Real Madrid begins training The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 4.1 million people and spread across 215 countries. Here are the biggest stories of its impact on sport today. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 May, 2020 23:05 IST Bayern Munich is the defending champion of the DFB Pokal. - Bongarts Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 May, 2020 23:05 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 4.1 million people, and spreading across 215 countries.The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the German Football Association has set the restart date Bundesliga and DFB Pokal behind closed doors after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead on Wednesday. It will be the first league to return after lockdown in Europe.LaLiga and Serie A have announced clubs can return to training with players training individually.Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen: