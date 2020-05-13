More Sports Coronavirus updates LIVE: Primeira Liga to return on June 4 The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 4.4 million people and spread across 215 countries. Here are the biggest stories of its impact on sport today. Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 13 May, 2020 22:30 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Portugal’s top flight has been shut down since mid-March. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 13 May, 2020 22:30 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 4.4 million people, and spreading across 215 countries.The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the German Football Association has set the restart date for Bundesliga and DFB Pokal behind closed doors after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead last week. These will be the first leagues to return after lockdown in Europe.While the LaLiga has announced clubs can return to training with players working out individually, Serie A is eyeing a restart on June 13.Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen: