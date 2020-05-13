More Sports

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Primeira Liga to return on June 4

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 4.4 million people and spread across 215 countries. Here are the biggest stories of its impact on sport today.

Chennai Last Updated: 13 May, 2020 22:30 IST
Football

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Portugal’s top flight has been shut down since mid-March.   -  Getty Images

The Premier League is eyeing a resumption date while the German Football Association has set the restart date for Bundesliga and DFB Pokal behind closed doors after chancellor Angela Merkel gave the go-ahead last week. These will be the first leagues to return after lockdown in Europe.

While the LaLiga has announced clubs can return to training with players working out individually, Serie A is eyeing a restart on June 13.

Here are the biggest news stories from the world of sport, as they happen:

 

