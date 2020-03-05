More Sports More Sports Coronavirus outbreak: AFI issues health advisory for national campers In an advisory issued by the AFI, the federation has decided to put restrictions on all athletes, coaches and support staff in light of the outbreak of coronavirus. Uthra Ganesan NEW DELHI 05 March, 2020 19:04 IST The coronavirus outbreak has seen the postponement of numerous sporting events across the globe. - AFP Uthra Ganesan NEW DELHI 05 March, 2020 19:04 IST Indian athletes training anywhere in the country will not be allowed to participate in any private or public functions or permitted to move out of the camps for any reason hereon.In a detailed advisory issued by the Athletics Federation of India on Thursday, the federation has decided to put strict restrictions on all athletes, coaches and support staff in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). More than 30 confirmed cases have been reported so far.READ| Cricket in times of coronavirus: IPL targets smooth start With the sporting world thrown into disarray because of the coronavirus, most national sporting federations across disciplines have deferred, cancelled or shifted their competitive and training schedules. The AFI, however, has decided to go further in its attempts to isolate and protect Indian athletes. The advisory includes the chief coach, deputy chief coach, all national campers, coaches and support staff at various camps across India.In a meeting of top officials, including AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla, planning committee chairman Lalit Bhanot, AFI treasurer Pradeep Srivastava and Delhi Athletics Association secretary Sandeep Mehta, the AFI also decided that any athlete, coach or supporting staff re-joining the camp would have to undergo a mandatory medical check-up before being allowed back.The dont's:Athletes are not allowed to go out of the camps.Athletes are not allowed to attend any private or public functions.Athletes are not allowed to train with anyone from outside the camps.Non-campers are not allowed to train with the campers and separate time slot is allotted to them.The dos (as per WHO Health Advisory):Avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.Wash your hands frequently, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment.Avoid unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection to practise cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash their hands).Report to medical centres immediately if symptoms of flu or other sickness are noticed. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.