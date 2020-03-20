Coronavirus LIVE: March 21 - PSG star Neymar thanks health workers

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of over 10,500 people, and spreading across 183 countries. There are fears the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be impacted but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.

Suspensions or postponements have impacted the French Open, Euro 2020, IPL, Copa America, BWF Tour and several Formula One races among others.

Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: