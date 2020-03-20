More Sports Coronavirus LIVE: March 21 - PSG star Neymar thanks health workers The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has killed more than 10,500 people and spread across 183 nations. Here's how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 March, 2020 22:33 IST Neymar has thanked health workers for their efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 March, 2020 22:33 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of over 10,500 people, and spreading across 183 countries. There are fears the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be impacted but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.Suspensions or postponements have impacted the French Open, Euro 2020, IPL, Copa America, BWF Tour and several Formula One races among others.Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: