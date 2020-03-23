More Sports Coronavirus updates LIVE: Jazz center Gobert loses sense of smell, taste as he recovers from diagnosis The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 16,100 people and spread across 195 countries. We provide you the live updates of how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 March, 2020 23:31 IST Empty seating is seen due to the COVID-19 outbreak during the round two NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday in Australia. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 March, 2020 23:31 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of around 16,100 people, and spreading across 195 countries. IOC chief Thomas Bach has set a four-week window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics. For now, the possibility of cancelling the marquee event has been dismissed.Cancellations or suspensions have impacted the Premier League, French Open, IPL, La Liga, BWF Tour, World Test Championship, PSL and several Formula One races among others.Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: