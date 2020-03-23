Coronavirus LIVE (March 23): Tokyo Olympics facing race against time

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of around 13,500 people, and spreading across 186 countries. IOC Chief Thomas Bach has set a four-week window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics. For now, the possibility of cancelling the marquee event has been dismissed.

Cancellations or suspensions have impacted the Premier League, French Open, IPL, La Liga, BWF Tour, World Test Championship, PSL and several Formula One races among others.

Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: