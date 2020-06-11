More Sports More Sports Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 pushed back by a day The revised dates (July 28-8 August) will give athletes an extra day to recover after the completion of the Word Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA on July 24, 2022. Team Sportstar 11 June, 2020 15:33 IST The Birmingham 2022 is expected to be the first major multi-sport event in history to have more women's medal events than men's. - FILE PHOTO/ AP Team Sportstar 11 June, 2020 15:33 IST The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will start a day later than later than originally scheduled to accomodate the changing competition calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The joint announcement from the CGF and Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee comes after the significant impact to the international sporting calendar caused by COVID-19," CWF said in a statement."It ensures that Birmingham 2022 will now boast two full weekends of Commonwealth Sport whilst extending the rest and recovery period for those athletes competing in the World Athletics Championships."READ: India to host Commonwealth Shooting and Archery Championships in 2022The change will give athletes an extra day to recover after the completion of the Word Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA on July 24, 2022. The 2020 CWG will now run from 28 July-8 August.The move will also help avoid a clash with the semifinals of women's football's European Championship.Organisers hope this will help to "protect and promote the profile of women's sport". Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.