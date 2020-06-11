Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 pushed back by a day

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will start a day later than later than originally scheduled to accomodate the changing competition calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The joint announcement from the CGF and Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee comes after the significant impact to the international sporting calendar caused by COVID-19," CWF said in a statement.

"It ensures that Birmingham 2022 will now boast two full weekends of Commonwealth Sport whilst extending the rest and recovery period for those athletes competing in the World Athletics Championships."

The change will give athletes an extra day to recover after the completion of the Word Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA on July 24, 2022.

The 2020 CWG will now run from 28 July-8 August.

The move will also help avoid a clash with the semifinals of women's football's European Championship.

Organisers hope this will help to "protect and promote the profile of women's sport".