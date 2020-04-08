COVID-19: Mumbai's NSCI dome turns into quarantine facility

At a time when Maharashtra grapples with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to convert the National Sports Club of India's dome into a quarantine facility.

The preparations have already begun to turn the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium -- which has hosted innumerable sporting events, including the Pro Kabaddi League and the NBA India games -- into quarantine zone, which can accommodate around 400-500 patients.

“The authorities were looking for places where they could keep people for quarantine in the respective areas and they have identified this place. And we extended our support by giving them the dome,” the NSCI’s honorary reg. secretary, Atul Maru, told Sportstar on Wednesday.

“All the suspected patients from the G Ward South area of Mumbai will be identified and about 400-500 people can be kept here for quarantine. We will extend all our support,” Maru said.

The BMC has already started setting up the facility and it is expected to begin operation from Thursday. In a tweet, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray stated: “The entire state machinery will leave no stone unturned to win this #WarAgainstVirus.”

On behalf of the club, Maru has also apprised the members about the development. In a notice, he stated: “Dear Members, I want to apprise you that the NSCI Management has received a directive from the Municipal Corporation Of Greater Mumbai stating that they want to acquire our club premises with immediate effect as a centre for containment of COVID-19."

NSCI dome being fumigated by a BMC worker. - Special Arrangement

Maru further added that club was ‘completely cooperating’ and was ready to help the civic officials in any way they required.

"I sincerely hope you all are taking adequate precautions and staying indoors," he added.

In Mumbai, NSCI becomes the first sporting facility to be used as a quarantine zone. Till Wednesday, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases in the country with 1141 positive cases.

Earlier, the Mumbai Cricket Association had also stated that it would make the Wankhede Stadium available for quarantine if required.