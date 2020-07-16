More Sports More Sports NFL: 72 players test positive for COVID-19 Seventy-two NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19, the league's players union has confirmed. Team Sportstar 16 July, 2020 23:18 IST In the first major announcement of coronavirus results concerning the NFL, the NFL Players Association said dozens of players had tested positive as of July 10. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 16 July, 2020 23:18 IST Seventy-two NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19, the league's players union confirmed Thursday.In the first major announcement of coronavirus results concerning the NFL, the NFL Players Association said dozens of players had tested positive as of July 10. The 72 positive COVID tests represent roughly 2.5 percent of the rostered players. It's unclear, however, how many players have been tested at this point.The NFL and NFLPA continue to work through the outstanding issues regarding players returning to team facilities, including economic considerations and testing procedures, the nfl.com reported. he NFL sent a counter-proposal to the NFLPA on Tuesday and a conference call between the owners is likely on Friday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.