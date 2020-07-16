NFL: 72 players test positive for COVID-19

Seventy-two NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19, the league's players union confirmed Thursday.

In the first major announcement of coronavirus results concerning the NFL, the NFL Players Association said dozens of players had tested positive as of July 10. The 72 positive COVID tests represent roughly 2.5 percent of the rostered players. It's unclear, however, how many players have been tested at this point.

The NFL and NFLPA continue to work through the outstanding issues regarding players returning to team facilities, including economic considerations and testing procedures, the nfl.com reported. he NFL sent a counter-proposal to the NFLPA on Tuesday and a conference call between the owners is likely on Friday.