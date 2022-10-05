CWG 2026 events announced: Shooting returns, wrestling misses out

The Commonwealth Games Federation, the Andrews Labor Government and Commonwealth Games Australia unveiled the full Sport Program for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games, on Wednesday, with shooting making come back into the event, while wrestling missed out.

The games will feature 20 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated Para sports.

Coastal Rowing, Golf, and BMX will be the events which will make a Commonwealth Games debut in 2026.

“We are thrilled to confirm the Sport Program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up. The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated Para Sport Program, the debuts of Coastal Rowing, Golf and BMX, the return of Shooting and the scintillating 3x3 Basketball,” said Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin