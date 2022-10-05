More Sports

CWG 2026 events announced: Shooting returns, wrestling misses out

The games will feature 20 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated Para sports.

Team Sportstar
05 October, 2022 08:24 IST
05 October, 2022 08:24 IST
Wrestling misses out in the list of events unveiled by the CWG Federation on Wednesday.

Wrestling misses out in the list of events unveiled by the CWG Federation on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The games will feature 20 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated Para sports.

The Commonwealth Games Federation, the Andrews Labor Government and Commonwealth Games Australia unveiled the full Sport Program for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games, on Wednesday, with shooting making come back into the event, while wrestling missed out.

The games will feature 20 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated Para sports.

Coastal Rowing, Golf, and BMX will be the events which will make a Commonwealth Games debut in 2026.

“We are thrilled to confirm the Sport Program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up. The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated Para Sport Program, the debuts of Coastal Rowing, Golf and BMX, the return of Shooting and the scintillating 3x3 Basketball,” said Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin

FULL LIST OF SPORTS
Aquatics (Swimming, Para Swimming & Diving)
Athletics & Para Athletics
Badminton
3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball
Boxing
Beach Volleyball
Coastal Rowing
Cricket T20 (Women’s)
Cycling (BMX)
Cycling (Mountain Bike)
Cycling (Road)
Cycling (Track & Para Track)
Golf
Gymnastics (Artistic)
Hockey
Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn Bowls
Netball
Rugby Sevens
Shooting & Shooting Para Sport
Squash
Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis
Triathlon & Para Triathlon
Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Meet the Jordanian doctor who gave up medicine for bodybuilding

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us