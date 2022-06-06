More Sports

Cyclist complains against coach's inappropriate behaviour, SAI forms investigative committee

The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India.

New Delhi 06 June, 2022 15:30 IST
SAI

SAI has brought the cyclist back to India to ensure her safety.   -  Twitter/@Media_SAI

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a committee to investigate a cyclist's complaint regarding inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia.

Following the complaint, SAI has flown the cyclist back to India to ensure her safety.

"The matter is being dealt on priority and will be resolved shortly," a statement from SAI read.

