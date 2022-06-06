Cyclist complains against coach's inappropriate behaviour, SAI forms investigative committee

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a committee to investigate a cyclist's complaint regarding inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia.

The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India.

Following the complaint, SAI has flown the cyclist back to India to ensure her safety.

"The matter is being dealt on priority and will be resolved shortly," a statement from SAI read.