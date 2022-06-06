More Sports More Sports Cyclist complains against coach's inappropriate behaviour, SAI forms investigative committee The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India. Team Sportstar New Delhi 06 June, 2022 15:30 IST SAI has brought the cyclist back to India to ensure her safety. - Twitter/@Media_SAI Team Sportstar New Delhi 06 June, 2022 15:30 IST The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a committee to investigate a cyclist's complaint regarding inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia. The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India.READ | AICF unanimously supports Anand’s candidature for FIDE Deputy President, says Interim Secretary Following the complaint, SAI has flown the cyclist back to India to ensure her safety."The matter is being dealt on priority and will be resolved shortly," a statement from SAI read. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :