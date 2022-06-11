Cyclist files FIR against former coach, SAI to conduct detailed investigation next week

The female cyclist, who had alleged sexual harassment by sacked national coach R K Sharma, on Saturday filed an FIR against him even as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said it will speak with the cycling contingent that travelled to Slovenia as part of its detailed investigation.

While the female cyclist, who made the allegations had returned from Slovenia earlier this week, the rest of the contingent including five male cyclists and coach Sharma got back on Saturday morning.

"The national-level cyclist has lodged an FIR on Saturday against the national cycling coach for his inappropriate behaviour during a foreign exposure trip in Slovenia," the SAI said in a statement.

The SAI said it investigated the case through its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which advised the athlete to file a police complaint.

"To ensure that the athlete is able to file the FIR smoothly, SAI deputed two of its officers from TOPS, including a lady officer, to accompany the athlete to the police station," added the statement.

A SAI source said the sports body will, next week, speak with all the members of the contingent that travelled to Slovenia.

"The SAI probe panel had already spoken to the coach and female cyclist, now it will be speaking to other members of the contingent next week as part of a detailed investigation," said the source.

The training-cum-competition trip to Slovenia was arranged to help the Indian team prepare for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to be held in the national capital from June 18 to 22.

The female cyclist had apprised the SAI of inappropriate behaviour by the coach during her stay in Slovenia and said she was so terrified that she feared for her life.

The matter had come to light on Monday when SAI issued a statement, saying it has called the cyclist back to ensure her safety.

The complainant claimed that the coach forced her to share a hotel room with him on the pretext that accommodation has been arranged on a twin-sharing basis.