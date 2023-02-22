eISL Season 2 to start on February 28, final in Delhi on May 6 and 7

The second season of the eISL is set to begin on February 28 with six fixtures scheduled in the inaugural week of the tournament.

The league phase for the upcoming season will be played online. Only the eISL playoffs, the format which mirrors the ISL playoffs, will be a LAN event in Delhi scheduled for May 6-7.

The league will have a total of 62 matches (55 league and seven playoff) with all matches streamed on the ISL, eISL YouTube handles and the clubs’ YouTube handles streaming their respective matches. The champions will then qualify for the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Global Series (FGS) Play-in tournament.

This league begins with a clash between title defender Chennaiyin FC and last season’s runner-up Mumbai City FC.

The opening day of the league will also feature Charanjot Singh & Saransh Jain, who represented India at the FIFA Global Series last year, going head-to-head alongside their teammates Sagnik Banerji and Emaad Ahmed, respectively, as Bengaluru FC will take on NorthEast United FC.

The league stage campaign will come to a close on April 26.