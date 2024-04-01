National Esports Championships 2024 to start from April 18

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has opened the registrations for the upcoming National Esports Championships (NESC) 2024 which will lead to the World Esports Championships (WEC) scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Organised by the International Esports Federation (IESF), the WEC 2024 will have a total of 609 teams representing their countries across five game titles – Counter-Strike 2 (Open and Female), Dota2, eFootball series, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Open and Female), and PUBG MOBILE.

The tournament will kick off on November 11 and boasts a massive $1 million prize pool, distributed among the top 8 teams in each category.

The NESC 2024 will provide a platform for players across India to demonstrate their prowess in DOTA 2 (Open), eFootball (Open), and Counter-Strike 2 in the open and female categories. The winners will advance to the regional qualifiers where they will compete against other Asian countries to secure their berth for the global finals of the WEC 2024.

“We are excited to embark on a new year of opportunities with NESC 2024. Following India’s debut at the 2022 Asian Games, we expect even greater achievements, especially from our talented female athletes,” said Vinod Tiwari, President of ESFI.

The registrations for NESC 2023 are now open and will continue until April 15.

The online qualifiers will kick off on April 18 and will be played in a double-elimination format.