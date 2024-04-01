MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Esports Championships 2024 to start from April 18

The NESC 2024 will be conducted for Counter-Strike 2 (Open and Female), DOTA 2 (Open), and eFootball (Open) with registrations remaining open until April 15 and online qualifiers set to commence from April 18.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 14:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The World Esports Championships (WEC) scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The World Esports Championships (WEC) scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The World Esports Championships (WEC) scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has opened the registrations for the upcoming National Esports Championships (NESC) 2024 which will lead to the World Esports Championships (WEC) scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Organised by the International Esports Federation (IESF), the WEC 2024 will have a total of 609 teams representing their countries across five game titles – Counter-Strike 2 (Open and Female), Dota2, eFootball series, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Open and Female), and PUBG MOBILE. 

The tournament will kick off on November 11 and boasts a massive $1 million prize pool, distributed among the top 8 teams in each category.

The NESC 2024 will provide a platform for players across India to demonstrate their prowess in DOTA 2 (Open), eFootball (Open), and Counter-Strike 2 in the open and female categories. The winners will advance to the regional qualifiers where they will compete against other Asian countries to secure their berth for the global finals of the WEC 2024.

“We are excited to embark on a new year of opportunities with NESC 2024. Following India’s debut at the 2022 Asian Games, we expect even greater achievements, especially from our talented female athletes,” said Vinod Tiwari, President of ESFI.

The registrations for NESC 2023 are now open and will continue until April 15.

The online qualifiers will kick off on April 18 and will be played in a double-elimination format.

Live-streaming info
National Esports Championships will be streamed live on ESFI’s official YouTube and Facebook pages.

Related stories

Related Topics

National Esports Championships /

World Esports Championships /

counter-strike /

eFootball /

DOTA 2

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Esports Championships 2024 to start from April 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ-W vs ENG-W: Amy Jones and Charlie Dean’s record partnership helps England Women to four-wicket win over New Zealand
    Reuters
  3. BCCI invites IPL owners for informal meet in Ahmedabad on April 16
    PTI
  4. F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer ‘in best shape possible’ despite back injury concerns
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Mirabai Chanu finishes third in group B of IWF World Cup, set to qualify for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  2. National Esports Championships 2024 to start from April 18
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports schedule, April 2024: IPL, Candidates, Augusta Masters, El Clasico, UCL Quarterfinals, Badminton Asia Championships and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 31
    Team Sportstar
  5. Weightlifting: Mirabai to return to competitive action after six-month injury layoff, eye on Paris Olympics berth
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Esports Championships 2024 to start from April 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ-W vs ENG-W: Amy Jones and Charlie Dean’s record partnership helps England Women to four-wicket win over New Zealand
    Reuters
  3. BCCI invites IPL owners for informal meet in Ahmedabad on April 16
    PTI
  4. F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer ‘in best shape possible’ despite back injury concerns
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment