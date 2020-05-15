Ultimate E joins hands with FMSCI, CMSC to bring Indo-Ceylon Virtual GP

The Chennai-based Ultimate E has joined hands with FMSCI and Ceylon Motor Sports Club (CMSC) to bring back the Indo-Ceylon GP this weekend.



Supported by the FIA Race at Home initiative and FIA Action for Road Safety, the modern day version of the event will be virtual. It’s an opportunity for the gamers to take part in an international competition sitting cosily at home.



The association between Ultimate E and the two motorsports federations is path-breaking for eSports in India and Sri Lanka, and will witness each country’s best gamers compete against each other for top honours.



This unique format of Ultimate E gives all gamers and sim racers an opportunity to participate in this historic event using the game Gran Turismo Sport. Registered participants were given the opportunity to prove themselves in the nationwide trials held in both Sri Lanka and India over the last few days. Each team will select six top gamers to represent its country.

“We are extremely excited to join hands with FMSCI and CMSC to bring back this event in a modern and unique format,” said Armaan Ebrahim, co-founder of Ultimate E.



“This is a good initiative to keep ourselves engaged with the sport during the current crisis. We are happy to endorse the event along with CMSC,” said J. Prithviraj, the FMSCI president.



“This will surely be a first of many more events in the future. I am sure the two ASNs will go down in history as having taken this stand to restart motorsports in a manner fitting to the objectives of the FIA,” said Niroshan Pereira, the CMSC president.