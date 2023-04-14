Skyesports Masters, India’s biggest Esports league announced with a prize pool of two crore rupees

India’s first-ever franchise-based Esports league, the Skyesports Masters, was announced with a prize pool of two crore rupees on Friday.

The event will be hosted by Jet Skyesports, the leading Esports tournament organizer in South Asia and will be the country’s biggest gaming tournament ever.

The league will feature a total of eight franchise teams in CS:GO (Counter Strike Global Offensive), and will happen as an on-ground event (LAN) with a live audience in Mumbai, India.

The Skyesports Masters league will kick off with the cafe qualifiers followed by the main event.

“Our goal for the league is not to just create one of the grandest tournaments for audiences to enjoy but also to build a viable ecosystem for Esports organizations while unlocking many revenue streams for them,” Shiva Nandy, the Founder and CEO of Skyesports said.

In order to provide the emerging and highly talented gamers of the country a platform to showcase their talent, Jet Skyesports has tied up with local gaming cafés across 20 different cities such as Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and several others, to scout for the best CS:GO players during the qualifiers.

Skyesports is proud to announce India's first ever franchise based Esports League - Skyesports Masters! The 8 franchise teams will battle it out in the legendary CSGO for a whopping prize pool of INR 2,00,00,000. #CSGO#Skyesports#league#esports#gaming#SkyesportsMasterspic.twitter.com/SSlZFmkloh — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) April 14, 2023

In spite of being a traditional Esports title, CS:GO is still a prominent part of the Esports ecosystem with more than 36,00,000 players playing the game in March of this year.

The Skyesports Masters will provide franchise teams with an option to add the best of the scouted players from the qualifiers to their star-studded rosters.

The schedule for the qualifiers, exact venue, and ticketing information will be announced soon on Skyesports’ Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook handles.

Fans who won’t be able to attend the event live can tune into the electrifying action of the league live on the official Skyesports YouTube channel in multiple languages.