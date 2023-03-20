Top-G crowned National Esports Champion; qualifies for World Esports Championship as the first Indian female CS:GO team

Team Top-G beat team Purr-ple to emerge as the champion in the inaugural all-female Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS: GO) qualifiers at the National Esports Championships (NESC) 2023.

The win was a landmark for Indian women in esports as Top-G became the first female CS:GO team from the country to qualify for the global finals of the World Esports Championships (WEC).

Top-G, comprising ace athletes such as captain Swayambika Sachar (Sway), Shagufta Iqbal (xyaa), Nidhi Salekar (Stormyyy), Dilraj Kaur Matharu (COCO), Aastha Nangia (CrackShot) and Priyanka Choudhary (ALEXAA) as a substitute, Top-G beat Purr-ple with a 2-1 margin of victory.

“Winning the finals was an unreal feeling for all of us. We felt so many emotions before, after, and most importantly during the match and the adrenaline rush was on another level.

Triumphing in this tournament and representing India on an international stage is a dream come true for all of us and we aim to prove on the world stage why we deserve this spot,” said Swayambika, after the win.

Top-G dominated the first map by 16 -10 before Purr-ple made a stunning comeback to win the second map 16-14. In the third map, Top-G edged its opponent 19-15 in overtime to secure the well-fought victory.

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) – who organised the NESC – will now be organizing friendlies against distinguished CS:GO teams from other countries for Top-G before its participation at the WEC 2023 which is scheduled to take place in Iasi, Romania.

With a whopping prize pool of $500,000 (INR 4.12 crore) and at least 130 countries participating, the 15th WEC is set to be the largest edition of the tournament to date.

The global finals of the prestigious tournament will take place from August 24 – September 4, 2023.

The ongoing NESC is witnessing the participation of 275 athletes across four different titles – CS:GO, DOTA 2, Tekken7, and eFootball 2023 and can be streamed live on ESFI’s Youtube, Facebook, and Glance Gaming channels.