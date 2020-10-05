Esports World Championship Regional Qualifiers: India aims for spot in Finals

The Indian gaming contingent is all set to present a strong challenge at the Regional Qualifiers of the 12th Esports World Championship which is scheduled online from October 20 to November 20. The national champions Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2020), Abhinav Tejan (Tekken7) and four-member Team Random (Dota 2) will represent the country at the prestigious tournament.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 Esports World Championship, unlike previous years, has remodeled its format with a mix of online and offline competitions. This year the participating countries will compete against the teams allotted in their respective regions while the winner of each region will proceed to the World Championship Finals which will be played offline in Eliat, Israel.

Regional Qualifiers will see 10 different regions taking part where Indian contingent is placed in the South Asia Region alongside Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives.

“The Indian contingent will be a tough one to beat, I’m pretty confident that they will not just give tough competitions but also aim for a podium finish. I wish the team all the very best,” Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India, said.

The Mumbai gamer Amdani, who defended his national title in PES 2020, will make his second appearance at the World Championship. “Representing India at the global level is always an honor for any player. There was tough competition in the national championship this year but I managed to defend my title and I am looking forward to making my country proud at the World Championship,” he said.

While talking about participating in his fifth International Esports Federation’s (IESF) tournament, Tekken7 national champion Tejan said: “I’m very excited and confident going into this year’s World Championship. This year it can be anybody’s game while competing virtually the pressure will be on everyone and whoever can manage mental pressure will be on the winning side. At our end, we are already working hard and giving our best.”

A new addition to the gaming list this year has been DOTA 2 and the Indian challenge in this game will be represented by Team Random who won the national championship title recently. The team comprising Omkar Urunkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi, are eager to make a mark at the world’s top event. “Our strength will be our team combination and a glimpse of what we can do was shown during the national championship.” Urunkar said.

This year’s edition of the Esports World Championship will witness a record 60 countries taking part in it. The matches will be streamed live on IESF’s official channels.