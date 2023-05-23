Italy limits Russian participation at fencing world championships

More Sports

Sofia Pozdniakova, the Olympic champion daughter of Russia’s Olympic Committee president, will be one of those to face exclusion under the restrictions, which are prompted by advice from the Italian government.

Reuters
ROME 23 May, 2023 20:40 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Only 11 Russian and Belarusian athletes are expected to compete at Fencing World Championships in Milan in July.

Italy plans to impose restrictions on athletes from Russia and Belarus who will be allowed to compete at the fencing world championships in Milan in July, the head of its National Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Tuesday.

