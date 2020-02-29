More Sports More Sports Italy's Ganna sets new men's individual pursuit world record The 23-year-old Filippo Ganna, who rides on the road for Team Ineos, was close to breaking the symbolic four-minute mark in his qualifying run. AFP Berlin 29 February, 2020 06:00 IST Filippo Ganna is bidding for a fourth pursuit world title, having taken gold in 2016, 2018 and 2019.(File Photo) - Getty Images AFP Berlin 29 February, 2020 06:00 IST Italian Filippo Ganna beat his own men's individual pursuit world record with a time of four minutes and 1.934 seconds at the world track cycling championships in Berlin on Friday.The 23-year-old, who rides on the road for Team Ineos, was close to breaking the symbolic four-minute mark in his qualifying run.Ganna had previously set the record with 4min 2.647sec in November.ALSO READ| Olympics: Asian wrestling qualifiers postponed over coronavirus threat He is bidding for a fourth pursuit world title, having taken gold in 2016, 2018 and 2019.Ganna, who also claimed world silver in 2017, will face Ashton Lambie in the final later on Friday, after the American qualified in 4min 3.64sec.Frenchman Corentin Ermenault will face Italian teenager Jonathan Milan for bronze. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.