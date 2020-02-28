Saurav Ghosal, Veer Chotrani shortlisted for Asian Squash Federation awards

Saurav Ghosal and Veer Chotrani have been shortlisted among Indians for the Asian Squash Federation performance award list for 2019.

Ghosal has been nominated for the Dato Alex Award for ‘the outstanding performance of the year’ in the senior category (men) and Chotrani has been picked for the Hassan Musa Award for ‘the outstanding performance of the year’ in the junior category (boys). The awards will be presented at the Asian Team Championships to be held from March 25 to 29 in Kuala Lumpur.

Fifteen players were nominated from four countries for the awards, in seven categories. Nineteen have been nominated for the four ASF coaches awards.