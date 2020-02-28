More Sports Squash Squash Saurav Ghosal, Veer Chotrani shortlisted for Asian Squash Federation awards Ghosal and Chotrani are the two Indians among 15 players nominated for the awards. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2020 20:58 IST The seasoned Saurav Ghosal was nominated for the Dato Alex Award for ‘the outstanding performance of the year’ in the senior category (men). - PTI Team Sportstar 28 February, 2020 20:58 IST Saurav Ghosal and Veer Chotrani have been shortlisted among Indians for the Asian Squash Federation performance award list for 2019.Ghosal has been nominated for the Dato Alex Award for ‘the outstanding performance of the year’ in the senior category (men) and Chotrani has been picked for the Hassan Musa Award for ‘the outstanding performance of the year’ in the junior category (boys). The awards will be presented at the Asian Team Championships to be held from March 25 to 29 in Kuala Lumpur.Fifteen players were nominated from four countries for the awards, in seven categories. Nineteen have been nominated for the four ASF coaches awards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.