More Sports

Haryana Steelers appoints Manpreet Singh as head coach for upcoming PKL season

Manpreet replaces Rakesh Kamer, under whom Haryana had finished seventh in the league stage last season and failed to make it to the knockouts.

Team Sportstar
17 July, 2022 18:02 IST
17 July, 2022 18:02 IST
FILE PHOTO: Manpreet Singh (4th from right)

FILE PHOTO: Manpreet Singh (4th from right) | Photo Credit: VIJAYSONEJI

Manpreet replaces Rakesh Kamer, under whom Haryana had finished seventh in the league stage last season and failed to make it to the knockouts.

Haryana Steelers has appointed Manpreet Singh as its head coach for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the franchise announced on Sunday.

Manpreet replaces Rakesh Kamer, under whom Haryana Steelers had finished seventh in the league stage last season and failed to make it to the knockouts.

Manpreet was a member of the Indian team which won gold medals at the 2002 and 2006 Asian Games. He was captain of the Patna Pirates team which clinched PKL season three title.

Manpreet Singh was announced head coach of the Gujarat Giants team in 2015 and lead it to runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. However, the franchise could not make it past the Eliminator Stage last season.

Gujarat Giants had recently announced Ram Mehar Singh as its new head coach.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Videos

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Sportstar South Sports Conclave: Chess and Chennai ft. Viswanathan Anand and RB Ramesh

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us