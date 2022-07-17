Haryana Steelers has appointed Manpreet Singh as its head coach for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the franchise announced on Sunday.

Manpreet replaces Rakesh Kamer, under whom Haryana Steelers had finished seventh in the league stage last season and failed to make it to the knockouts.

हरियाणा स्टीलर्स के नए गुरु! The #DhaakadBoys are proud to announce Kabaddi legends Manpreet Singh (Chief Coach) and Neer Gulia (Coach) as part of our coaching staff for the upcoming PKL 2022 campaign!

Manpreet was a member of the Indian team which won gold medals at the 2002 and 2006 Asian Games. He was captain of the Patna Pirates team which clinched PKL season three title.

Manpreet Singh was announced head coach of the Gujarat Giants team in 2015 and lead it to runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. However, the franchise could not make it past the Eliminator Stage last season.

Gujarat Giants had recently announced Ram Mehar Singh as its new head coach.