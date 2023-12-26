MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey India names 34 probables for women’s national camp

The Indian players will be joining the camp after a short break from the trip to Spain after playing against Belgium, Germany, Ireland and the hosts in the 5 Nations Tournament.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 13:03 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic Qualifiers are set to be played in Ranchi from January 13-19 in which India are placed in Pool B along with New Zealand, Italy and the United States of America.
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic Qualifiers are set to be played in Ranchi from January 13-19 in which India are placed in Pool B along with New Zealand, Italy and the United States of America. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Olympic Qualifiers are set to be played in Ranchi from January 13-19 in which India are placed in Pool B along with New Zealand, Italy and the United States of America. | Photo Credit: PTI

A core group of 34 players will take part in a senior women’s hockey coaching camp starting here on Thursday, aiming to bolster preparations for the Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi and the Hockey5s World Cup.

The Indian players will be joining the camp after a short break from the trip to Spain after playing against Belgium, Germany, Ireland and the hosts in the 5 Nations Tournament.

The Olympic Qualifiers are set to be played in Ranchi from January 13-19 in which India are placed in Pool B along with New Zealand, Italy and the United States of America.

The Pool A consists of Germany, Japan, Chile and Czech Republic.

Also read | Pakistan Hockey could face suspension by FIH after Khokar challenges appointment of new PHF president

India had produced a dominating performance in the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi and will be returning to their happy hunting ground hoping to continue with their momentum.

“The 5 Nations Tournament served as a good litmus test ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers. We identified areas for improvement, and we will use this festive period to dot all the i’s and cross the t’s,” said Janneke Schopman.

“The squad is eager to return to Ranchi after their triumph in the Asian Champions Trophy. With the little time left, we will focus on refining our game to ensure we are in the best position — physically, tactically, and mentally — to secure qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.” Team India will then proceed to Muscat, Oman, wherein they will take part in the Hockey5s World Cup from January 24-27.

India squad: Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hockey India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India names 34 probables for women’s national camp
    PTI
  2. SA vs IND Live Score, First Test: South Africa vs India toss delayed; Ground inspection at 1:30 PM; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND head-to-head record in Test: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, first Test: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa Test match
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND, first Test live streaming info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Hockey India names 34 probables for women’s national camp
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics: No Russian, Belarusian equestrians in Olympic Games says FEI
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 25
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sanjay Singh says being close to Brij Bhushan does not make him a “dummy candidate”
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India names 34 probables for women’s national camp
    PTI
  2. SA vs IND Live Score, First Test: South Africa vs India toss delayed; Ground inspection at 1:30 PM; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND head-to-head record in Test: South Africa vs India overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, first Test: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa Test match
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND, first Test live streaming info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment