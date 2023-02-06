Hyderabad Black Hawks registered an emphatic win 3-2 win over Ahmedabad Defenders at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka in its first match of the second season of Prime Volleyball League on Monday.

Despite featuring a relatively inexperienced squad, Black Hawks stunned season one runners-up as it picked up a 13-15, 15-9, 15-14, 15-11, 10-15 victory. Hyderabad skipper SV Guru Prasanth was named the Player of the Match.

Black Hawks earned the first point of the match with a faulty serve from Nandagopal Subramaniyam. A spike from Hemanth gave the Black Hawks a 7-4 lead, but Ahmedabad reduced the gap with a sweet serve from Danial Moatazedi. Guru, with a beautiful spike, brought his side back to level pegging, only to follow it up with an erroneous one. Defenders clinched the opening set 15-13.

A block from Lal Sujan MV gave Black Hawks the lead at the break in the second set. With a super point on offer, Sujan’s spike won Hyderabad two points after which super-sub Azmath delivered a super serve to win the second set 15-9.

Ahmedabad Defenders took an early lead in the third set but Hyderabad kept up the pressure as John Joseph EJ showcased his attacking powers. Ahmedabad did well to convert the super point opportunity but Hyderabad got the reward for staying within touching distance as Danial’s faulty serve ended the set in anticlimactic fashion. Hyderabad won the set 15-14 to take lead in the match.

Needing to win the fourth set, Angamuthu came on for Ahmedabad Defenders. With Hyderabad leading 8-6, Ashamatullah hit a spike and back-to-back aces to further dent Defenders’ hopes of a comeback. Ahmedabad won the super point as Danial hit the empty back line to close the gap but with a block, Saurabh Maan converted the match point and Hyderabad Black Hawks won the set 15-11 to take an unassailable lead of 3-1.

Ahmedabad won the fifth set 15-10.

Kochi Blue Spikers will be up against Chennai Blitz in the fourth match of the season on Tuesday.