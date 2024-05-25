Indian sports wrap, May 25: Diksha likely to make cut at Jabra Ladies Open

GOLF

Diksha likely to make cut at Jabra Ladies Open

Diksha Dagar could be the only Indian golfer making the cut at the weather-hit Jabra Ladies Open after being placed tied 26th, even as Sneha Singh waits in suspense.

Diksha was 1-over through 12 holes in the second and was 2-over for the tournament following her first round 1-over 72.

Diksha was provisionally placed tied 26th, even as the other Indians had finished and were waiting for the cut line to be decided.

With the cut likely at 5-over or 6-over, Sneha Singh (74-74) was 6-over and tied 68th, while it looked bleak for Tvesa Malik (77-72) at 7-over and T-74. It was a sure missed cut for Amandeep Drall (76-76), while Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor withdrew after the first rounds of 79 and 81.

Morgane Metraux of Switzerland holds a five-stroke overnight lead over France’s Agathe Sauzon after the second-round play was suspended for the day. Play was suspended for the first time due to inclement weather at 2.55pm on Friday and, after a one-hour delay, for a second time at 6.08pm, as thunderstorms moved across the Evian Resort.

Starting from the sixth – players start from the first and the sixth and the 15h at the Evian Resort Golf Club this week – Diksha parred her first six holes before dropping a shot on the 12th hole.

She got back that loss with a birdie on the 13th but gave another shot away on the 18th.

At six-under-par, Sauzon is three strokes ahead of five other players. Jana Melichova and Moa Folke were in the clubhouse, with Chiara Tamburlini, Lauren Walsh and Nastasia Nadaud yet to complete their rounds.

-PTI

Sharma makes cut comfortably in Belgium, Elvira in lead

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma hit four birdies in a row on his first nine to ensure a smooth passage into the weekend rounds of the Soudal Open.

The two-time DP World Tour champion, Sharma, who missed the cut when he played the event last two times, followed up his first round 69 with a second round 67 to get to 6-under.

He was tied-23rd at the halfway stage, but eight shots behind the leader, Spain’s Nacho Elvira (64-64).

The other Indian in fray, Om Prakash Chouhan continued to struggle as he missed the cut with 72-74.

Chouhan, who came to the DPWT by topping the Indian Tour Order of Merit, has made just one cut in nine starts on the DPWT and one in two starts on the Challenge Tour.

Spaniard Elvira will take a one-shot lead into the weekend after consecutive rounds of 64 in Antwerp.

The Spaniard went bogey-free over the opening two days to get to 14-under par as he chases a second DP World Tour title at the Rinkven International Golf Club.

Sharma, playing alongside the leader, Elvira, began from the 10th and had five birdies and a bogey on the back nine of the layout. It included four birdies in a row from 15th to the 18th. On his second nine had one birdie and one bogey.

-PTI

Atwal will survive cut in senior PGA Championships, Jeev to miss out

India’s Arjun Atwal will survive the 36-hole cut at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship despite a closing double bogey in a second round of 4-over 75 after a first round 69.

However, fellow Indian Jeev Milkha Singh had a disappointing second day with a 79 following his 69. Jeev will miss the cut.

England’s Richard Bland, playing his first event for Over 50s, shot 5-under 66 on Friday and took a one-shot lead over recent Champions Tour winner Scott Dunlap (65) into the weekend at Harbor Shores.

Atwal, India’s only winner on the PGA Tour, opened with a bogey and ended with a double but in between birdied third and the 15th and dropped shots on the eighth, 11th and the 13th.

This is his second season on the Champions Tour and in 2023 he had seven starts with one Top-10 and in 2024 he has made the cut in each of his three starts before this week.

Starting from the 10th, Jeev had five birdies and two doubles on the Par-5 15th and Par-4 17th, sixth and eighth holes. His only birdie of the day came late in the round on the eight, his 17th hole of the day.

The 51-year-old Bland, who won his first DP World title of his career (2021 British Masters), made six birdies against a lone bogey to get to 12-under 130 at Harbor Shores.

-PTI

SQUASH

Senthilkumar, Abhay bow out in QSF 3 squash quarters in Doha

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar extended Egyptian top seed and world No 8 Tarek Momen to four close games before bowing out in the quarterfinals of the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash – a PSA World Tour Bronze event – in Doha.

World No 55 Senthilkumar won the second game after a close opener before the experienced Momen won the next two to advance with a 11-9, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 victory on Friday.

Meanwhile, Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh, ranked 67 in the world and contesting his maiden World Tour quarterfinals, went down to third seed and world No 15 Eain Yow Ng, with the Malaysian winning 11-6, 11-9, 11-4.

-Team Sportstar

HOCKEY

Indian junior women’s hockey team emerges victorious against Belgium in shootout

The Indian junior women’s hockey team registered an emphatic victory against Belgium, winning the shootout 4-2 after the score was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time, as they continued their Tour of Europe. Kanika Siwach scored an impressive brace to lead India’s efforts in front of goal.

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team was quick to find their form and assert themselves in the first quarter. An early penalty corner for India resulted in Kanika Siwach sounding the boards to take the lead. Soon after, Kanika scored her second goal for the night in the same quarter to make it 2-0.

Maintaining their momentum, India saw through a goalless second quarter to restrict the Belgian unit and find themselves in a commanding position at halftime. Belgium found opportunities in the third quarter, including a crucial penalty corner, however, the Indian defensive unit managed to restrict Belgium and maintain the surplus.

In the final quarter, Belgium finally broke the shackles, scoring twice in quick succession to tie the score at 2-2, minutes before fulltime. In the ensuing shootout, India emerged victorious to win the contest 2-2 (4-2 SO).

The Indian team will play their next match against Germany in Breda on 26th May.

-Team Sportstar