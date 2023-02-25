Indian sports news wrap, February 25

HOCKEY

Indian junior women’s hockey team holds South Africa ‘A’ to a 4-4 draw

The Indian junior women’s hockey team rallied to hold South Africa ‘A’ to a 4-4 draw and remain unbeaten on its tour of the Rainbow Nation.

Friday night’s game was the visitors’ first of the tour against the South Africa ‘A’ team.

Prior to this, the Indian side defeated South Africa’s U-21 team in all three matches.

The ongoing South Africa tour is part of the team’s preparations for the Asia Cup U-21, which serves as a qualifier for the upcoming FIH Women’s Junior World Cup.

The match began with Quanita Bobbs (1’, 31’) and Biamca Wood (6’) taking an early lead against the Indians but quick replies from Neelam (7’) and Deepika Sr. (8’, 30+’) restored parity before Taranpreet Kaur (25’) and Deepika scored to put the Indian team in a commanding position.

The lead was squandered in the second half through goals from Quanita Bobbs and Tarryn Lombard, paving the way for a stalemate.

The Indians are slated to play their next match against South Africa ‘A’ later Saturday.

- PTI

It’s Maharashtra vs MP in women’s national hockey final

Maharashtra overcame Haryana 2-1 in a penalty shootout, while Madhya Pradesh blanked Jharkhand 2-0 to set up a summit clash in the 13th Senior Women’s National Hockey Championship here on Saturday.

Haryana took the lead after Devika Sen (18’) converted her penalty corner.

In response, Player of the Match Bhavana Khade (43’) scored the equaliser for Maharashtra, leaving the game tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

H Lalruatfeli and Akansha Singh scored in the shootout to secure Maharashtra’s place in the final.

In the other semifinal, Karishma Singh (56’) and Diksha Tiwari (58’) stepped up in the closing minutes to ensure Madhya Pradesh’s passage to the final.

Maharashtra and MP will fight it out in the final on Sunday, which will be preceded by the third-place playoff match between Haryana and Jharkhand.

- PTI

WRESTLING

Ankit Gulia claims bronze medal

Greco-Roman wrestler Ankit Gulia (72kg) claimed a bronze medal in the Ibrahim Moustafa Ranking Series in Alexandria, Egypt.

Ankit, who lost 9-0 to Georgian Otar Abuladze, beat Nurzhigit Keneshbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan 9-0 in the repechage round.

The Indian benefitted when Iranian 67kg Olympic champion Mohammadreza Abdolhamid Geraei withdrew from the bronze medal match due to an injury.

-YB SARANGI