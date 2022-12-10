More Sports

India wins eight medals in junior wushu world championship

Besides the three yellow metals, India won as many silver and two bronze medals in the tournament that concluded on Saturday.

PTI
New Delhi 10 December, 2022 13:44 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: A participant at the Wushu in the boxing arena of the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar in Gujarat on October 09, 2022.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: A participant at the Wushu in the boxing arena of the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar in Gujarat on October 09, 2022. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

India finished with a record eight medals, including three gold, in the 8th Junior Wushu World Championship in Tangerang, Indonesia.

Besides the three gold medals, India won as many silver and two bronze medals in the tournament that concluded on Saturday.

Haryana’s Aryan and Dhruv opened India’s account with two gold medals.

Hailing from Samalkha in Panipat, Aryan beat Egypt’s Omar Mohamed Fathi 2-1 in Sanda (sparring) to win the boys’ sub-junior 42kg gold.

Sonepat’s Dhruv defeated Egypt’s Youssef Yehla Shahaat Ahmed 2-0 to win the boys’ sub-junior 52kg gold.

In the 56kg boys section, Nitish Nagar got the better of his rival from Iran to bag the top prize.

Kakyuki, in 60kg junior, and Dhruv, in 48 kg, also claimed a silver each, while Anirudh Choudhary settled for bronze in the 80kg.

Himanshi won silver in the 60kg girls, while Aayra Hasan Chisti bagged bronze in the 48kg.

In the 6th edition of the tournament, held in Bengaluru in 2015, India won their first gold medal in the championship.

